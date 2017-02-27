FSU Researcher to Lead U.S. - Russia Project on Health, Space Travel
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida State University researcher will lead a joint U.S.-Russia project that will examine the effect of space travel on astronauts' vision, an ongoing problem that NASA has been eager to solve.
