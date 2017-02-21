FSU group wants school to be 'sanctuary campus'
Federal immigration officials should leave undocumented college students alone, according to one liberal-leaning campus organization at Florida State University. About ten members of the FSU group Students for a Democratic Society rallied on campus midday Monday, calling on students to vote to make the university a sanctuary campus during the school's upcoming student government election.
