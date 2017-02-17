Florida TEA Party Members & Conservat...

Florida TEA Party Members & Conservatives Attack Negrons Water Bill

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US, February 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major Tea Party groups around Florida and leading GOP lawmakers are pushing back against a plan to spend over $2.4 billion on an unnecessary and wasteful project to build a massive water retention pond in south Florida that could soon be the largest boondoggle in state history. Incoming senate president Joe Negron is fast-tracking a bill to take large tracts of central Florida farmland away from agriculture companies and mom and pop farmers through a controversial law known as eminent domain, which allows the government to seize private property if it is deemed to be in the publics interest.

