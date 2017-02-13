FLASCO to Host Educational Lunch Program on Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology will host a Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer Luncheon, an event to educate the public about metastatic cancer, this Wednesday, February 15, at 11:00 a.m. on the 22 floor of the Capitol Building . The event will include treatment and care-focused presentations from various cancer specialists from the Mayo Clinic Florida, Florida Cancer Specialists, and Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center, as well as a Q&A session.

