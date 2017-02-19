First Mike Martin Luncheon Set for Thursday, March 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Florida State baseball head coach Mike Martin will host his first luncheon of the 2017 season on Thursday, March 9 at the FSU Alumni Center, located at 1030 W. Tennessee St. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Andrew's will be catering the luncheon and there will also be a video presentation, along with a Q&A session with Coach Martin.

