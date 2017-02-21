Dueling bills hit Florida lawmakers. One would expand gambling, the other shrink it.

Florida House and Senate committees on Thursday approved vastly different approaches to the future of gambling in Florida, with the Senate opening the door to massive expansion of slot machines and Indian gaming, while the House attempts to retract gaming and preserve protected markets for horse and dog racing and tribal gaming for another 20 years. The House bill "reaffirms our commitment to a limited gaming footprint," said Rep. Michael LaRosa, R-St.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.