Dueling bills hit Florida lawmakers. One would expand gambling, the other shrink it.
Florida House and Senate committees on Thursday approved vastly different approaches to the future of gambling in Florida, with the Senate opening the door to massive expansion of slot machines and Indian gaming, while the House attempts to retract gaming and preserve protected markets for horse and dog racing and tribal gaming for another 20 years. The House bill "reaffirms our commitment to a limited gaming footprint," said Rep. Michael LaRosa, R-St.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Feb 15
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC