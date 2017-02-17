Del Solar's 65 Highlights First Day in Gainesville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Redshirt senior Cristobal Del Solar 's opening-round 65 highlighted Florida State Men's Golf's fifth-place showing through the first two rounds of the SunTrust Gator Invitational on Saturday at Mark Bostick Golf Course.
