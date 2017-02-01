Deborah Poe
Deborah Jean Poe, of Waynesville, North Carolina, and Tallahassee, Florida, died Jan. 27, 2017, in the arms of her mother, Dr. Barbara Frye MacDonald. Debbie was born in Stamford, Connecticut, and had the good fortune to live in a variety of eclectic destinations such as Villars, Switzerland; Kent, Connecticut; Longboat Key, Florida, and Tallahassee, Florida.
