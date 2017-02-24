Create and Share Child Hand Artwork for Children's Week "Give Us a Hand" Campaign
While teachers and families begin to enjoy the spring season here in Florida, they are encouraged to involve their young students and children in an art project that will create an impact on lawmakers in March. Children's Week's "Give Us a Hand" campaign asks children throughout Florida to send decorated paper cut-outs of their hands to Children's Week organizers, who will put them on display inside the Capitol rotunda from March 26-31.
