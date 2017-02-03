Court Rejects Lawsuit Over Local Gun ...

Court Rejects Lawsuit Over Local Gun Ordinances

A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 25-page ruling, said the ordinances, while still on the books, are "null and void" because of the state law and that the city has not sought to enforce them. It upheld a decision by a Leon County circuit judge who turned down arguments by the groups Florida Carry, Inc. and The Second Amendment Foundation, Inc. that the city should be required to repeal the ordinances and should be blocked from enforcing them.

