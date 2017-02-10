Commission Begins Search for FDOT Secretary
The Florida Transportation Commission is conducting a search for an outstanding forward-thinking individual to lead and manage Florida's Department of Transportation, an agency with over 6,000 employees and an annual budget of $10.8 billion. This individual must be personally committed to improving the mobility and economic strength of one of the nation's fastest growing states through effective planning strategies that support the utilization of innovative technology, finance and industry best practices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Sat
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC