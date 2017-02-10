Commission Begins Search for FDOT Secretary

The Florida Transportation Commission is conducting a search for an outstanding forward-thinking individual to lead and manage Florida's Department of Transportation, an agency with over 6,000 employees and an annual budget of $10.8 billion. This individual must be personally committed to improving the mobility and economic strength of one of the nation's fastest growing states through effective planning strategies that support the utilization of innovative technology, finance and industry best practices.

