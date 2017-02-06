Charles Reed, former chancellor of the Florida university system,...
State officials, education leaders, family and friends gathered Friday at Florida State University to remember Charles B. Reed, who died in December after serving 27 years as the leader of two of the largest university systems in the nation. 'There will never be another Charlie Reed.
