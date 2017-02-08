Building Tallahassee: TCC Center for Innovation
The "Building Tallahassee" series continues with a look at the new TCC Center for Innovation, which officially opened Monday, February 6. Breathing new life into an old building -- the former Mary Brogan Museum of Art and Science has been transformed into the TCC Center for Innovation. "This is something I've been working on for years, and I'm confident that what this will do is add tremendous value to our community," said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, president of Tallahassee Community College.
