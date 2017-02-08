Bubba The Love Sponge, WWBA 820 Sign New Agreement
AM 820 today announced that it has signed an agreement to air the Bubba the Love SpongeA Show starting February 13, 2017. The agreement will make WWBA the new "Flag Ship Station" for Bubba, returning the nationally syndicated and extremely popular radio program back to the Tampa airwaves for the Bubba Army to listen on 820's 50,000 watt signal.
