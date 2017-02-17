African-American Icons: Olean McCaskill
WTXL ABC 27 is showcasing those in the community who have made a difference in the lives of others, with our "African-American Icon" series. Tonight we're visiting a soul food restaurant that has been handing out food with love for over two decades, but it's the woman behind the recipes that keeps folks lining up day after day.
