12 arrested in Operation Cupid's Arrow
Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents along with law enforcement partners with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 12 child predators from Tallahassee to Lake City as part of a weeklong investigation known as Operation Cupid's Arrow. Investigators found child sex predators in chat rooms, dating sites and social media networks using instant messaging, texting, and even online classified ads.
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gulf 104 sucks (Jul '11)
|Wed
|JeffW1958
|16
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Feb 11
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|Feb 5
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
