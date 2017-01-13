Women's March on Tallahassee to coinc...

Women's March on Tallahassee to coincide with national effort

On January 21st, as the Women's March on Washington is happening, Floridians will March for women's rights at the State Capitol. The marches will send a clear message to leaders in Tallahassee and in Washington that women's rights are human rights.

