Women's March on Tallahassee to coincide with national effort
On January 21st, as the Women's March on Washington is happening, Floridians will March for women's rights at the State Capitol. The marches will send a clear message to leaders in Tallahassee and in Washington that women's rights are human rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|23 hr
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Strel
|21
|Isaac Prather
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC