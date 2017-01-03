Visit Florida to pay $73,000 to CEO a...

Visit Florida to pay $73,000 to CEO after rapper kerfuffle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's tourism agency agreed Tuesday to pay its outgoing president and CEO $73,000 amid the fallout from the state's secret deal with rapper Pitbull and a video for his song "Sexy Beaches."

