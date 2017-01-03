Violations Close Longtime Tallahassee...

Violations Close Longtime Tallahassee Restaurant

Read more: WTXL

A Tallahassee restaurant was forced to shut down after a routine health inspection resulted in more than 30 violations Tuesday. Hobbit American Grill on Pensacola Street was closed starting Tuesday afternoon when the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 34 violations, including live roaches, mold presence, and unsanitary conditions by the hand-washing sinks.

Tallahassee, FL

