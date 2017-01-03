Vandals do $40,000 in damage to Tallahassee school
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the break-in occurred this past weekend at Riley Elementary School. A Leon County Schools news release says two wings of the school, including several classrooms, were vandalized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|16 hr
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Strel
|21
|Mato
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
|Isaac Prather
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Dec 30
|Poler b
|3
|Party rental place
|Dec 27
|Sherry48496
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC