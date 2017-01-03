Vandals do $40,000 in damage to Talla...

Vandals do $40,000 in damage to Tallahassee school

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the break-in occurred this past weekend at Riley Elementary School. A Leon County Schools news release says two wings of the school, including several classrooms, were vandalized.

