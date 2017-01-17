U.S. Rep. Al Lawson answers 10 questions about life in D.C.
Talk about what the first several days in Washington, D.C., have been like, including the pace, what you had to get done before your official start and casting your first vote. The pace is nonstop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Tue
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC