Two Leon County Men Arrested for Car Theft

Two Leon County men were arrested on Monday morning on charges related to Burglary, Grand Theft Auto, and Possession of Burglary Tools. Nineteen-year-old Derrick Anderson and eighteen-year-old Jaghee Anderson were seen fleeing a business on West Tennessee Street in Tallahassee at approximately 3 a.m. According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, these suspects were connected to a number of other burglaries in the area.

