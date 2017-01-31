Two Leon County Men Arrested for Car Theft
Two Leon County men were arrested on Monday morning on charges related to Burglary, Grand Theft Auto, and Possession of Burglary Tools. Nineteen-year-old Derrick Anderson and eighteen-year-old Jaghee Anderson were seen fleeing a business on West Tennessee Street in Tallahassee at approximately 3 a.m. According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, these suspects were connected to a number of other burglaries in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|MindyH
|16
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Jan 17
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC