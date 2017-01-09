Top Prize Claimed in $500,000 Holiday Millions Scratch-Off Game
The Florida Lottery announces that Lonnie Wolfe, 51, of Jacksonville, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 HOLIDAY MILLIONS Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Rk'S Food Mart, located at 12015 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Sat
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Strel
|21
|Isaac Prather
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Dec 30
|Poler b
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC