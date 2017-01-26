The Museum of Florida History Hosts t...

The Museum of Florida History Hosts the 34th Annual Children's Day

The Museum of Florida History in downtown Tallahassee is hosting the 34th Annual Children's Day on Saturday, January 28, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This year's theme is "Sharing History" and will feature interactive activities to allow visitors to experience the past. The free, popular event offers an array of performers, exhibitors, and history for the whole family.

