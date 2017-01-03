Tallahassee welcomes multiple Grammy winner, Bill Gaither and Gaither Vocal Band
Story Submitted On Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Christian Heritage Church in Tallahassee, Fl., multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither will host a spectacular evening of music, laughter and encouragement featuring the talent of the prestigious Gaither Vocal Band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Sat
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Strel
|21
|Isaac Prather
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Dec 30
|Poler b
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC