Tallahassee Police Release Surveillance Video of Theft at Cricket Wireless
The Tallahassee Police Department says that they are investigating a theft from a Cricket Wireless store and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. They said that the suspect in the video walked into the business and grabbed two iPhone 7's from a display counter.
