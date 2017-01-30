Tallahassee Council Educates Public on Holocaust
The Holocaust Education Resource Council was created 10 years ago and funded in part by the Florida Department of Education. Executive director Barbara Goldstein said HERC organizes outreach programs and provides educational resources to teachers and students in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 26
|Buckc
|23
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Jan 25
|Tom
|4
|Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea...
|Jan 24
|Informed Voter
|2
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Jan 18
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Jan 17
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC