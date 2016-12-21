Surprise discovery: Dinosaur eggs too...

Surprise discovery: Dinosaur eggs took as long as six months to hatch

New research suggests that dinosaur eggs were unusually slow to hatch - which may have been a factor in their extinction. A massive asteroid and volcanic eruptions have been credited with bringing an end to the dinosaurs' time on Earth, but a new finding shows another factor may have been at play: the slow process of hatching dinosaur eggs.

