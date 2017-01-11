Stuart woman claims $1 million prize in $10,000,000 FORTUNE scratch-off game

Marie Wiley poses with her husband and oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Marie Wiley, 69, of Stuart, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

