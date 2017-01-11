Stuart woman claims $1 million prize ...

Stuart woman claims $1 million prize in $10,000,000 FORTUNE scratch-off game

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Capital Soup

Marie Wiley poses with her husband and oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Marie Wiley, 69, of Stuart, claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... 1 hr Moez2017 1
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
Mato Jan 7 UbettaSHUTup 13
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Jan 5 TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Jan 4 April 57
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jan 3 Strel 21
Isaac Prather Jan 2 Hello 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC