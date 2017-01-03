Senator Bradley to Attend Legislative...

Senator Bradley to Attend Legislative Delegation Hearings

State Senator Rob Bradley will be attending legislative delegation hearings this week in six of the eleven counties in Senate District 5. The hearings are held annually to afford local citizens and elected officials an opportunity to make legislative and budget requests to their elected state representatives. "These meetings are critical to our understanding of the needs of the communities we represent," said Senator Bradley.

