Senator Bradley Files Amendment Two Implementation Bill
Senator Rob Bradley filed legislation today implementing Amendment Two, the constitutional amendment which expands the medical marijuana system in Florida. "In 2014, the Florida Legislature legalized low-THC medical marijuana, and in 2016 expanded the medical marijuana system to provide legal access to marijuana for terminally ill Floridians," said Bradley.
