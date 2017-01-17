Rezoning Efforts Near Woodhaven Leave...

Rezoning Efforts Near Woodhaven Leave Residents Surrounded by Constant Construction

22 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

Tallahassee residents from the Woodhaven neighborhood attended a Local Agency Planning Workshop to voice their concerns about the rezoning efforts near Lake Munson. If the rezoning is approved, the land would be classified as "Suburban use," meaning that the endless noise, work and dust the locals are currently dealing with, will continue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

