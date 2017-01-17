Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their ...

Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Heard on Inauguration Day

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WTXL

Protesters are lining the capitol today as president Donald Trump takes his oath of office. But back in Tallahassee protesters are also taking up arms and showing their displeasure in Florida's capital city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leland West (Oct '12) Jan 18 Mamie 5
Club Legends Fitness Jan 17 Fsu03Alum 1
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Jan 12 Moez2017 1
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
Mato Jan 7 UbettaSHUTup 13
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Jan 5 TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Jan 4 April 57
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Leon County was issued at January 23 at 3:05PM EST

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC