Popular Fla. pastor caught with...

A well-known Tallahassee pastor was forced to flee naked after a husband came home early and found him having sex with the man's wife. The details of the Jan.17 episode outlined in a police report, combined with Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons' address to members of his Jacob Chapel congregation about the incident, have been the subject of intense social media and internet buzz.

