Police Search for 4 Armed Suspects in Tallahassee Robberies
Tallahassee Police said that they are looking for four armed suspects who have committed robberies over the last few days at local businesses, including Dollar General and X Mart. Police said that no one was injured during the incidents and the store employees are working with investigators to identify the suspects.
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Tue
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
