Police: Person Killed After Being Hit...

Police: Person Killed After Being Hit by Train in Tallahassee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTXL

Tallahassee Police say that a man has died after being hit by a train near the corner of Magnolia Drive and East Tennessee Street. The Tallahassee Police Department said that around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a passerby called them about a person possibly being hit by a train at Tennessee and Magnolia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leland West (Oct '12) 9 hr Mamie 5
Club Legends Fitness Tue Fsu03Alum 1
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Jan 12 Moez2017 1
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
Mato Jan 7 UbettaSHUTup 13
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Jan 5 TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Jan 4 April 57
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC