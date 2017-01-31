Police: Florida Pastor Caught with Man's Wife, Flees Naked
A police report says a prominent Florida pastor was forced to run out of a house naked after a woman's husband came home to find him having sex with his wife. The Tallahassee Democrat reports police documents show a woman's husband found her in bed with Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons in the middle of the afternoon on Jan. 17. The woman told police that her husband yelled that he was going to kill Simmons, who fled the apartment naked and hid behind a nearby fence.
