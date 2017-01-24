Orlando man turns $5 into $500,000 pl...

Orlando man turns $5 into $500,000 playing Monopoly Florida Edition Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Ernst Laborde, 28, of Orlando, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 MONOPOLYa FLORIDA EDITION Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Racetrac, located at 3508 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

