Orlando man claims top prize in new $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Daniel Felton, 33, of Orlando, claimed one of 44 top prizes in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop, located at 1300 South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park.

