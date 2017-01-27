Orlando man claims top prize in new $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Daniel Felton, 33, of Orlando, claimed one of 44 top prizes in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop, located at 1300 South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park.
