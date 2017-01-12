Orlando man claims $800,000 Lucky Money jackpot
The Florida Lottery announces that Terrance Woulard, 54, of Orlando, claimed the $800,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the January 6, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Woulard chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $589,754.88.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Thu
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Strel
|21
|Isaac Prather
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC