Orlando man claims $800,000 Lucky Mon...

Orlando man claims $800,000 Lucky Money jackpot

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Lottery announces that Terrance Woulard, 54, of Orlando, claimed the $800,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the January 6, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Woulard chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $589,754.88.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Thu Moez2017 1
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
Mato Jan 7 UbettaSHUTup 13
Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12) Jan 5 TallyGlenn 3
News How does the electoral college actually vote? A... Jan 4 April 57
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) Jan 3 Strel 21
Isaac Prather Jan 2 Hello 1
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,148 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC