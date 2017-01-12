Orlando man claims $800,000 Lucky Money jackpot

The Florida Lottery announces that Terrance Woulard, 54, of Orlando, claimed the $800,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the January 6, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Woulard chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $589,754.88.

