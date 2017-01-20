Okeechobee man wins top prize playing $2,000,000 Flamingo Multiplier Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Sammy Samuels, 28, of Okeechobee, claimed a top prize in the $2,000,000 FLAMINGO MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Samuels chose to receive his winnings in annual payments of $80,000.00 for the next 25 years.
