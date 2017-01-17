Neuropsychiatric EEGa "Based Assessment Aid System
Tracy A. Thomas, PT, PhD Associate Professor of Physical Therapy Florida A&M University School of Allied Health Sciences Tallahassee, Florida A ttention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition that affects the brain. A persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity with impulsivity is remarkable in most patients.1 Such patterns are key factors when establishing a diagnosis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US Pharmacist.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leland West (Oct '12)
|19 hr
|Mamie
|5
|Club Legends Fitness
|Tue
|Fsu03Alum
|1
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC