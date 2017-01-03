Neighbors Concerned Over City Proposal

Neighbors Concerned Over City Proposal

City owned property near Myers Park could soon be the home to commercial development, and some area homeowners aren't happy about the possibility. A handful of Tallahassee residents are expressing opposition with yard signs regarding the city proposal to sell 9.5 acres of property.

