Neighbors Concerned Over City Proposal
City owned property near Myers Park could soon be the home to commercial development, and some area homeowners aren't happy about the possibility. A handful of Tallahassee residents are expressing opposition with yard signs regarding the city proposal to sell 9.5 acres of property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|8 hr
|Frogface Kate
|55
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|12 hr
|Strel
|21
|Mato
|Mon
|Hello
|1
|Isaac Prather
|Mon
|Hello
|1
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Dec 30
|Poler b
|3
|Party rental place
|Dec 27
|Sherry48496
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC