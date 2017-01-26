Mrs. Hurley's car breaks down in 1987...

Mrs. Hurley's car breaks down in 1987 Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Times

Thirty years ago in 1987 there wasn't a lot of newsy news but there were plenty of letters to the editor and Franklin County sounds like a friendly, pleasant place to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tallahassee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tallahassee sucks (Apr '14) 1 hr Buckc 23
News Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10) Wed Tom 4
News Protesters in Tallahassee Make Their Voices Hea... Jan 24 Informed Voter 2
Leland West (Oct '12) Jan 18 Mamie 5
Club Legends Fitness Jan 17 Fsu03Alum 1
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Jan 12 Moez2017 1
john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09) Jan 9 cbjfriend 2
See all Tallahassee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tallahassee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Leon County was issued at January 26 at 7:35PM EST

Tallahassee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tallahassee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tallahassee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC