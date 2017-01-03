Mexico Beach hosts winter guest on hi...

Mexico Beach hosts winter guest on historic Tallahassee outing

The Mexico Beach Community Development Center is planning an exciting daytrip for winter visitors and friends to enjoy a day in Tallahassee The Mexico Beach Community Development Center is planning an exciting daytrip for winter visitors and friends to enjoy a day in Tallahassee. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, enjoy a guided tour of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum with exhibits and political artifacts in this historical building.

