Medical marijuana now legal in Florida; access, regulation still murky: report
In this June 28, 2016 photo, Surterra Therapeutics Cultivation Manager Wes Conner displays the fully grown flower of one of their marijuana plants at their north Florida facility, on the outskirts of Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday was the first day that a more potent form of medical marijuana could be legally dispensed in Florida .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|21 hr
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Strel
|21
|Mato
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
|Isaac Prather
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Dec 30
|Poler b
|3
|Party rental place
|Dec 27
|Sherry48496
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC