Medical marijuana dominates delegation meeting
Approval of a nine-month moratorium on medical marijuana by Port St. Joe commissioners two days prior was the hottest topic in last Thursday's annual meeting of the Gulf County legislative delegation. Rep. Halsey Beshears and State Sen. Bill Montford paid a visit to hear concerns from the public and elected officials in preparation for the March 7 start of the 2017 regular session of the Florida Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.
Add your comments below
Tallahassee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john wesley davis, missing since 1981, tallahas... (Apr '09)
|Jan 9
|cbjfriend
|2
|Mato
|Jan 7
|UbettaSHUTup
|13
|Tallahassee Online Marketplace (Facebook) (Jan '12)
|Jan 5
|TallyGlenn
|3
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Jan 4
|April
|57
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Strel
|21
|Isaac Prather
|Jan 2
|Hello
|1
|Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Make Two Arrests (Aug '10)
|Dec 30
|Poler b
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tallahassee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC