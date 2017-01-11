Medical marijuana dominates delegation meeting

Approval of a nine-month moratorium on medical marijuana by Port St. Joe commissioners two days prior was the hottest topic in last Thursday's annual meeting of the Gulf County legislative delegation. Rep. Halsey Beshears and State Sen. Bill Montford paid a visit to hear concerns from the public and elected officials in preparation for the March 7 start of the 2017 regular session of the Florida Legislature.

