Marianna Resident Faces Conspiracy and Wire Fraud Charges

The U.S. District Court in Tallahassee arraigned Melissa Moniz, also known as Melissa Taylor, 44, of Marianna today for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. Christopher P. Canova, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced the indictment, which resulted from an investigation by the Leon County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.