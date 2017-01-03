Man charged with burning underwear at...

Man charged with burning underwear at...

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Police were already in the parking lot of the Starbucks when a manager alerted them to Randy's Sullivan's underwear fire. Leon County sheriff photo A 59-year-old homeless man faces arson charges after police say he lit his underwear on fire -- after taking it off -- in the bathroom of a bustling Tennessee Street Starbucks.

Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

