Man charged with burning underwear at...
Police were already in the parking lot of the Starbucks when a manager alerted them to Randy's Sullivan's underwear fire. Leon County sheriff photo A 59-year-old homeless man faces arson charges after police say he lit his underwear on fire -- after taking it off -- in the bathroom of a bustling Tennessee Street Starbucks.
