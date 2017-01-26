Losquadro represents county in Art in...

Losquadro represents county in Art in the Capitol competition

Holley Navarre Middle School art teacher Cara Sayer is quick to point out that Luke Losquadro is a "very talented art student." It's hard to debate the statement, especially after Losquadro learned earlier this year that his drawing of an eagle was selected to represent Santa Rosa County at the Art in the Capitol Competition.

